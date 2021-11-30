New Mexico State Football Officially Announces Jerry Kill as Next Head Coach

Jerry Kill has been the head coach in Las Cruces for less than 12 hours and already has given fans a reason to be excited. 40,000 reasons in fact.

That's because Kill announced he was donating $40,000 of his own money into the program during his introductory press conference on Monday. He also announced spring practice will be open to the public.

The $40,000 donation will help a program in desperate need for funds after struggling with attendance, losing out on CFP and conference money as an independent, and not having a good TV deal.

During the press conference, Kill talked about having a chip on his shoulder in coming to NM State, saying he is out to prove that he still has what it takes to win even though he is 60 years old. He also sees the players having a chip on their shoulders as well, which makes sense considering they are on a team that arguably gets the least amount of respect of any in the nation.

Jerry Kill has a great history of turning programs around and it's no doubt he wants to prove he can still do what it takes.

Honestly, this is a great hire for a program in desperate need of energy and excitement. I'll admit I've been pretty uninterested in the season and this new hire has caught my eye.

There's also no doubt that NM State finding a new conference was a selling point in getting Kill to Las Cruces. I don't think he would have come otherwise.

For the first time in a while the trajectory of the NM State program is trending upwards. Maybe not next season, but maybe in 2024 and beyond.

Let the Kill era begin!