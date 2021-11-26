23 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns vs ULM Warhawks: Preview, Game Notes, Prediction

#23 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (10-1, 7-0 SBC) vs ULM Warhawks (4-7, 2-5 SBC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 27, 3:00 pm CST

Weather: 63℉, Partly Cloudy, Wind 2 MPH N

TV: ESPNU (Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman)

Radio: ESPN Lafayette 103.3FM/1420 AM (Jay Walker, Gerald Broussard, Cody Junot)/KMLB 105.7 Monroe (Nick White, Mike McGee, Tag Rome)

Location: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, Lafayette, LA

Betting Line: Louisiana -21.5, O/U 54.5

All-Time Series Record: Louisiana leads 30-25

Last Meeting: Louisiana wins 70-20 in 2020

Louisiana Preview

The red hot Ragin Cajuns come home for Senior Day looking to finish this regular season off as the most successful season in program history. With a win Saturday, this Louisiana team would be the first ever to have 11 wins in the regular season. However, the feisty, never say die ULM Warhawks stand in their way. Not to mention, the speculation of Louisiana head coach Billy Napier being the lead candidate for two big time Power 5 jobs looms over this game as well. Will this be the last regular season game for Billy Napier in Lafayette? That remains to be seen.

Back to the Battle on the Bayou.

This rivalry matchup is always intriguing. 3 of the last 4 matchups have been settled by 6 or less points, with two of those being won by the Cajuns on ULM missed field goals. Season records get thrown out the window in this matchup, and it always seems to be a closer game at Cajun Field rather than Malone Stadium.

Levi Lewis will lead this senior class of 10 who will graduate as the winningest senior class in program history, which includes Tayland Humphrey, Ken Marks, Nate Snyder, and Cam Solomon. Lewis is currently the program leader in passing touchdowns and 2nd on the passing yards list in school history, behind the Cajun great Jake Delhomme.

ULM Preview

For the Warhawks, this has been a great first season under new head coach Terry Bowden. 4 wins in 2021 after going winless in 2020 is much improved, and now with Bowden and Rich Rodriguez running his offense, the Warhawks look to have a bright future. Chandler Rogers looks to be their quarterback of the future, especially with Rich’s son Rhett graduating after this season. Boogie Knight, Andrew Henry, and Malik Jackson seem to be the key contributors in that offense down the stretch.

This group has had an underdog, never give up mentality about them all season long, picking up wins over Jackson State, South Alabama, Liberty, and Troy, while playing LSU to a 27-4 game down in Baton Rouge last weekend. In that game against the Tigers, ULM was truly a few plays away from making that a much different game.

Prediction

The weather in Lafayette Saturday afternoon will be absolutely gorgeous and it will be a great time to bring family still in town for Thanksgiving to thank this incredible senior class. As far as the game itself goes, I predict a hard fought game between two well coached teams. In the end, I think Louisiana will have a big advantage in the depth department as well as momentum and that carries the Cajuns to a big victory at home.

Cajuns 38-Warhawks 14