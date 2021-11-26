Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Tulane Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 13 Preview with Tulane OL Corey Dublin Getting a player’s perspective on the last week of the season By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk Nov 26, 2021, 2:45pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 13 Preview with Tulane OL Corey Dublin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Tulane offensive lineman Corey Dublin joins the show to talk about the Green Wave’s season. Then, Dan and Emily break down Week 13 in the AAC and which Thanksgiving sides are best. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty Georgia State Panthers vs Troy Trojans: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction No. 22 UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green: Preview & Prediction, Time, TV, & Radio Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 12 Recap, Week 13 preview Underdogs Against the Spread: Best Week 13 G5 College Football ATS Picks Joey Chestnut and Coastal Carolina - the food and football union you didn’t know you needed Keon Howard’s Epic Collegiate Journey ends with FCS Playoff Berth Loading comments...
