Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 13 Preview with Tulane OL Corey Dublin

Getting a player’s perspective on the last week of the season

By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk
Houston v Tulane Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tulane offensive lineman Corey Dublin joins the show to talk about the Green Wave’s season. Then, Dan and Emily break down Week 13 in the AAC and which Thanksgiving sides are best.

