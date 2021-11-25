Underdogs Against the Spread: Best Week 13 G5 College Football ATS Picks

Hope you all have a Happy Thanksgiving!

I’m thankful for my family, friends, followers and readers who have always supported me.

I’m thankful for being red hot with my picks, going 11-4 record the last three weeks and being 10 games over .500 for the season.

I’m also thankful for the Old Dominion fans who were in my mentions after being the only game I lost in Week 12. You all were something else even though I’ve gone 4-1 in two of the last three weeks.

All four wins covered the spread by a touchdown or more. Houston won by 18 as a 10-point favorite. WKU was also favored by 10, and ended up winning by 35. By the way, we at Underdog Dynasty feel WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe absolutely deserves to be in the Heisman discussion.

The other two games had sizable spreads but still ended up big winners. Tulsa was a 21.5-point favorite and won by 34. Boise State shutout New Mexico, 37-0, to cover the 27.5-point spread.

It’s been one hell of a ride that’s guaranteed to end as a winning regular season. The next time we’ll do this is during conference championship week, where I’ll have a pick for all five G5 championship games. Until then, let’s stay smoking hot to close out the regular season.

2021 Record: 23-13

*All lines are according to ScoresAndOdds.com and are accurate at the time this article is published

Utah State Aggies (-15.5) vs. New Mexico Lobos

I’m pretty much going to repeat myself from a week ago. The Lobos are now 1-10 ATS this season. They’re 130th in scoring offense, 127th in passing and 106th in rushing. The Aggies are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall, and 4-1 ATS in their last five against New Mexico.

Akron Zips vs. Toledo Rockets (Over 57.5)

I haven’t been able to include much, if any, MACtion in this piece as many of their games are played during the week. There is only one play when betting the MAC and it’s the over. The total has gone over in four of Akron’s five games on the road this season and in five of the last seven between the two programs.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (Over 75.5)

This total is way up there but these are two programs that put up points in bunches. WKU is the nation’s top passing team (394.3 ypg), third in yards per play (7.14) and fourth in scoring (38.8 ppg). Marshall isn’t far behind as the 10th-ranked passing offense (294.3 ypg), 17th in yards per play (6.63) and 22nd in scoring (32.3 ppg). The total has gone over in 11 of Western Kentucky’s last 14 games. The total has also gone over in six of the last seven meetings between the two Conference USA teams. There will be lots of fireworks in Huntington as this will be one of the more exciting games of the weekend.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. SMU Mustangs (-6.5)

These are two teams coming off completely different outcomes. Tulsa was good to us last week, scoring the most points of their season in the win over Temple. SMU scored their fewest of the 2021 campaign in their loss to Cincinnati. It’s Senior Day at University Park, where the Mustangs are 6-0 ATS in their last six games at home, and if rumors are true, could be Sonny Dykes’ last game as head coach of SMU. I expect SMU to get back to being the eighth-ranked scoring offense and win by at least a touchdown.

Tulane Green Wave vs. Memphis Tigers (Under 57.5)

The Green Wave are coming off a 45-point performance in a win over USF last week but in the three weeks prior they scored 13, 10 and 12 points. The Tigers aren’t the offensive juggernaut we’ve come to expect in recent seasons. And to top it off, the trends support the under as well. Both teams have gone under the total in four of their last five games. The total has also gone under in eight of the last 11 between the two programs.

Check back with us next week for more and let me know what you think in the comments below or via Twitter. Until next week, SHOW ME THE MONEY!!