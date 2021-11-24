Report: New Mexico State to Hire Jerry Kill as Next Head Football Coach

The winds of change are sweeping through the Mesilla Valley.

After one memorable season, and many miserable ones, New Mexico State has decided to let the contract of Head Coach Doug Martin expire and bring in someone new.

According to FootballScoop.com, that someone is former Minnesota Head Coach and current TCU interim head coach, Jerry Kill.

A close working relationship between AD Mario Moccia and Jerry Kill during their time together at Southern Illinois is being credited with the deal, according to the report.

Kill is expected to hire Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and Nate Dreiling as defensive coordinator.

Beck is currently an offensive analyst for TCU and has been friends with Kill for over 30 years, while Dreiling, just 31, is considered to be an up and comer in the coaching ranks. He was a four time All American linebacker at Pittsburg State in Kansas and is currently the defensive run game coordinator at Southeast Missouri State.

This would be a home run hire for NM State if it is true, as Kill has rebuilt every program he has stopped at and is a big name for a program that probably wouldn’t have gotten much interest from someone without any connection to the university.

Kill’s career record is 152-99 including 15 winning seasons but has been on pause for the last six seasons as he has dealt with seizures due to epilepsy, which was why he was forced to resign at the University of Minnesota.

Kill, who is 60, has held various roles at Kansas State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech since his time in Minnesota.

Jerry Kill took over a Minnesota program in shambles and built it back to a place of respectability. In fact, he led the Gophers to their first New Year’s Day bowl game in over 50 years.

Kill made waves after leaving the University of Minnesota after he spoke poorly of Fleck and the U, going so far as to say he would “never set foot in the [Gophers] stadium again.”

The funny thing is, Kill’s first game as a head coach of the Aggies would be against those same Minnesota Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck.

If the rumors are true, it would make for one heck of a debut.