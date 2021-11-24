Filed under: College football podcasts Sun Belt Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 12 Recap and Week 13 Preview The SBC Championship teams are set, but there’s still one more week of regular season left. By mattmiguez and Brian Stone Nov 24, 2021, 9:01am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 12 Recap and Week 13 Preview Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Matt and Brian recap all things Sun Belt in Week 12 of the College Football season. Then, the guys talk some Week 13 games, including an insane line in the Georgia Southern matchup against App State. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 12 Recap Examining Bailey Zappe’s Heisman Case 2021 FCS Playoffs: A Complete Look at the Field AAC Power Rankings Through Week 12 Still Perfect: No. 22 UTSA Overcomes UAB In Final Seconds, Wins 34-31 Louisiana Takes Liberty to the Woodshed, 42-14 Loading comments...
Loading comments...