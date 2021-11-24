 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 12 Recap and Week 13 Preview

The SBC Championship teams are set, but there’s still one more week of regular season left.

By mattmiguez and Brian Stone
NCAA Football: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Matt and Brian recap all things Sun Belt in Week 12 of the College Football season. Then, the guys talk some Week 13 games, including an insane line in the Georgia Southern matchup against App State.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

