Louisiana Takes Liberty to the Woodshed, 42-14

Scoring Summary

FIRST QUARTER

Louisiana TD 1:57 John Stephens Jr. 4 Yd pass from Levi Lewis (Nate Snyder Kick)

10 plays, 41 yards, 3:43

7-0 Cajuns

SECOND QUARTER

Louisiana TD 14:19 Kyren Lacy 15 Yd pass from Levi Lewis (Nate Snyder Kick)

3 plays, 56 yards, 0:50

14-0 Cajuns

Louisiana TD 9:06 Dalen Cambre 26 Yd Fumble Return (Nate Snyder Kick)

5 plays, -6 yards, 1:48

21-0 Cajuns

Liberty TD 7:14 Kevin Shaa 29 Yd pass from Malik Willis (Brayden Beck Kick)

6 plays, 78 yards, 1:46

21-7 Cajuns HALF

THIRD QUARTER

Liberty TD 11:57 Kevin Shaa 30 Yd pass from Malik Willis (Brayden Beck Kick)

3 plays, 40 yards, 1:18

21-14 Cajuns

Louisiana TD 7:44 Montrell Johnson 2 Yd Run (Nate Snyder Kick)

8 plays, 74 yards, 4:03

28-14 Cajuns

FOURTH QUARTER

Louisiana TD 14:11 Neal Johnson 2 Yd pass from Levi Lewis (Nate Snyder Kick)

6 plays, 65 yards, 2:22

35-14 Cajuns

Louisiana TD 2:26 Emani Bailey 2 Yd Run (Nate Snyder Kick)

12 plays, 66 yards, 7:58

42-14 Cajuns FINAL

Recap

November football at its finest.

Four first-half sacks by Chauncey Manac, three Malik Willis interceptions, and a special teams touchdown for Louisiana were the top moments in Lynchburg, VA as the Ragin Cajuns (10-1, 7-0 SBC) obliterate Liberty (7-4) 42-14 at Williams Stadium, ending the Flames' streak of 15 straight home wins.

The game began just as wild as it ended, with two turnovers by Hugh Freeze's club within the first four minutes. A fumble on Liberty’s opening drive resulted in a three-and-out for the Cajuns. On the punt, it was touched by a Liberty player and recovered at the 15 yard line by Louisiana, which ended in a missed field goal by Cajuns kicker Nate Snyder, who is now 3-7 on FGs for the year since taking over for the injured Kenneth Almendares. From there, Louisiana’s offense came alive, with Levi Lewis (14-25, 166 yds, 3 TDs) found John Stephens Jr on a 50/50 ball for a touchdown, and then found Kyren Lacy later on in the 1st half on the same route to make it 14-0 Cajuns.

Later in the 2nd quarter, a fumbled punt snap was recovered by Dalen Cambre and returned for a Louisiana touchdown to extend the Cajun lead to 21. From this point on, Malik Willis and the Flames offense were playing catch up against a hungry defense. Chauncey Manac had a monster first half, getting 4 sacks and matching his season total this afternoon. Andre Riley, Kam Pedescleaux, and Mason Narcisse all racking up interceptions off of Willis in this game, as the Cajuns won the turnover battle 6-0. Malik Willis went 14-of-34 for 162 yards with two TDs and two INTs. He also had 28 rushing yards, his second-lowest rushing number of the season.

After a quick strike by the Flames to open the 2nd half, it was all Cajuns after that. Montrell Johnson (11 TDs), Neal Johnson, and Emani Bailey (4 TDs) all find the endzone to put the game away for the Cajuns, who will now to look to extend their program best 10 game win streak with ULM coming to town next week before the big Sun Belt Championship game against Appalachian State.

Up Next

Louisiana (10-1, 7-0 SBC) will look to finish the regular season perfect in the conference as ULM comes to Acadiana for Senior Day (3:00 pm CST, ESPNU). Liberty (7-4) will close the season in Lynchburg against the Black Knights of Army West Point (11:00 am CST, ESPN+).