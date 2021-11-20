BYU uses second half surge to pull away from Georgia Southern, 34-17

The first two quarters between Georgia Southern and #14 BYU were a interesting ones, as the Cougars clung to a three point lead heading into half, 20-17.

The second half was far less interesting. BYU outscored the Eagles 14-0 in the third and fourth quarters to pull away and seal the 34-17 win in Saturday’s contest. Brigham Young’s Jaren Hall predictably sliced up Southern’s porous secondary to the tune of 312 yards and a pair of scores in the win.

Elsewhere for BYU, running back Tyler Allgeier notched an impressive 136 yards and a touchdown in the win, considering Southern’s run defense had been solid to this point in the season.

For the Eagles, the team simply isn’t talented or well coached enough to keep up with a team of BYU’s caliber. Maybe that changes if Clay Helton can install a functional coaching staff, but Kevin Whitley and his crew look utterly lost at times.

On that very note, third-string quarterback Connor Cigelske stepped in for the Eagles with injuries to Cam Ransom and Justin Tomlin, and played fairly well given the circumstances.

Why it took Tomlin getting injured for him to see playing time is anyone’s guess.

Cigelske finished his day 11 of 14 for 122 yards and an interception, but the play where he threw the pick was his one truly awful throw and maybe a worse decision.

One other example of this coaching staff’s terrible decision making was letting fourth stringer and substitute quarterback Amare Jones throw the ball down in the red zone when Southern was threatening to make a game of it.

Once Jones has his lone attempt of the night intercepted, it felt like the air had been completely sucked out of this game and BYU was in firm control from there on out.

Georgia Southern did play one good half of football, as a pair of Logan Wright rushing touchdowns and some uncharacteristically good defense was able to keep the game in reach come halftime, at 20-17 BYU.

GS forced the Cougars to settle on field goals on multiple red zone trips in the second quarter, while the passing of Cigelske was doing just enough to keep BYU on its toes. But a pair of interceptions by Cigelske and Jones essentially sealed Southern’s fate and ended any chances the Eagles had of getting back into this one.

The Eagles will mercifully end this abomination of a season next week as they will be sacrificially offered by rival Appalachian State.