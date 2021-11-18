 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 12 Preview

SMU and Cincinnati have a huge contest this weekend

By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Houston Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dan and Emily are back to preview Week 12 in the AAC, which is highlighted by the SMU-Cincinnati game. Plus, Emily is headed with Joey Chestnut to Coastal Carolina.

