Underdogs Against the Spread: Best Week 12 G5 College Football ATS Picks

It was another winning Saturday in Week 11 of Underdogs Against the Spread.

It got off to a glorious start. SMU almost covered the 59.5-point total by themselves with their 55 points scored against UCF. Middle Tennessee State obliterated FIU and now Butch Davis is out for a myriad of reasons. At that point, I was sitting at 6-1 in my last seven games.

Tulane was the heart breaker that could have gotten us to 4-1 in consecutive weeks. They scored 10 points in the final three minutes to tie the game at 13 and got an interception at their own 24 with just over a minute remaining. Unfortunately, and rather inexcusably, Green Wave kicker Merek Glover missed a 26-yard field goal as time expired to send it into overtime. You have no idea the feeling in my stomach as I watched that kick sail wide.

Air Force and Colorado State put up points in bunches quickly, with 28 points scored in the first quarter. Not the recipe needed when trying to stay under 45.5 points. Just like that, we’re sitting at 2-2 with one game to go.

It didn’t start off so good for Utah State and it looked like it was going to be a losing day after San Jose State took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Aggies got their act together, scoring 24 straight, not once, but twice, to give us the +165 money line win. I was 100 percent right that it would be “the perfect way to end out Saturday night.”

Seven games over .500 with multiple plus-money-line wins on the year is a hell of a run. I have to admit, I don’t like going chalk but the matchups are just too juicy for me not to target this week. Let’s keep stuffing those pockets with more winners in Week 12.

2021 Record: 19-12

*All lines are according to ScoresAndOdds.com and are accurate at the time this article is published

Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars (-10)

The Tigers have been tough to figure out this year. They upset Mississippi State early in the season but lost to Temple two weeks later. They did a good job of containing SMU’s high-octane offense, only to struggle against ECU the following week. Memphis has also failed to cover the spread in their last eight games on the road. I’m backing Houston and their 10th-ranked scoring offense that has something to prove after losing five in a row to the Tigers.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (-10)

The Hilltoppers offense is red hot, led by quarterback Bailey Zappe, the nation’s leading passer with 4,195 yards and 42 touchdowns, WKU has scored 40-plus points in five of their last six games, and WKU is 4-1 ATS in their last five games, which they’ve all won by double digits. FAU is 1-4 ATS in their last five games, have lost two in a row and all five of their losses this season have been by more than 10 points. Zappe will continue to pad those stats in a decisive win at home.

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (-4)

This is easy money. The Blue Raiders overwhelmed FIU and they’ll do so again against a Monarchs team that needed three field goals, two safeties and a two-point returned try in the win over FAU last week. MTSU is 5-1 ATS in their last six games at home, where they are averaging 33.8 points per game on the season. MTSU is also 4-0 ATS against ODU with an average score of 43-18 in the four meetings between the two programs. This, my friends, is what you call a lock.

Temple Owls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (-21.5)

Things are getting heated in North Philadelphia as many want head coach Rod Carey out the door. The Owls are a bad football team. How bad? They’ve been outscored 217-35 in their last five games and are 2-8 ATS on the season. Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 conference games.

New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos (-27.5)

The Lobos are 1-9 ATS this season. Need I say more? Just for fun, I’ll add that they’re 102nd in rushing, 127th in passing and 130th in scoring.

Check back with us next week for more and let me know what you think in the comments below or via Twitter. Until next week, SHOW ME THE MONEY!!