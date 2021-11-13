Louisiana Tech scores a commanding win over Charlotte at home, 42-32

Faced with the task of obtaining bowl eligibility on the road, Charlotte’s hopes of clinching a spot in the postseason on Saturday were dashed away in a statistical juggernaut of a game, dropping their fourth road contest of the season by a score of 42-32 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Entering the day with a 2-7 record competing for pride and pleasure alone, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were able to snap a streak of five consecutive losses, the program’s worst streak as such since 2009. Flipping the script to the opposite sideline, Charlotte dropped to .500 in league play, having been beaten by two possessions or more in all five of their losses in 2021.

Despite throwing an interception on the team’s opening drive inside the red zone, birthday boy Chris Reynolds posted 448 yards through the air on 25 attempts, eclipsing the 400-yard mark for the first time in his 34th career appearance. Grant Dubose and Keith Pearson Jr. both ended their days with 100+ yards receiving, the third time this season Charlotte had two players both surpass the century mark.

Bulldogs tailback Marcus Williams Jr. had an absolute whale of a day, tallying 131 yards on the ground with FOUR rushing touchdowns, the most by a Louisiana Tech player in one game since Kenneth Dixon’s four touchdown performance against Texas State in 2012.

Defensive production continues to be a massive area of concern for the 49ers, as the match-up with FCS Gardner-Webb remains the only game this season the green and gold didn’t surrender at least 400 total yards of offense.

The Niners take their broken pride and 5-5 record back home to Charlotte for Senior Day, capping off their final home game of the year against Marshall next Saturday on Stadium.

Louisiana Tech hosts rival Southern Miss in Ruston for the Rivalry in Dixie, live next Saturday on CBS Sports Network.