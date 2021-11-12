Out of Bounds: An Unconventional Weekly American Athletic Conference Preview - Week 11

We are nearing the home stretch of the 2021 college football season and when it comes to the American Athletic Conference, we have come to realize that no team is exactly what it seems. The Bulls are primed to wreak havoc in the china shop and the Mustangs are looking to stop the spiral while the Tigers are trying to extend their home streak. The Cougars get a small respite while Tulsa and Tulane might be the most telling game of the weekend. So much football, so little time left. Let’s dive in and see what to watch this week, outside the lines.

Cincy at USF

Service. The salute to it that is. Friday night, the Bulls host the highest ranked opponent to ever grace Raymond James Stadium and as a part of USF’s “Salute to Service” game Rocky delivered tickets to Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base. 10,000 Seats for Service were distributed and the game will feature a para-commando pregame jump and 200 USF ROTC will march. Plus, the coin flip will be conducted by Marine Corps Four-Star General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command at MacDill and a combat veteran from the Iraq and Afghanistan theaters.

USF will also be sporting special uniforms for the occasion.

We can't get enough of these uniforms so we had to make another post



Also... IT'S GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/4RN0A0603G — USF Football (@USFFootball) November 12, 2021

UCF at SMU

Pride. The Mustangs are also saving some “Seats for Heroes” this Saturday – it’s Military Appreciation Day at Ford Stadium. SMU Athletics will also be showing city pride this weekend as they Pony Up free game tickets to City of Dallas employees and First-Responders for the final two regular-season home football games in an ongoing effort to engage with the City of Dallas.

ECU at Memphis

Donate. Big day for the Tigers – Memphis will look to become bowl eligible for the eighth consecutive year with a win over the Pirates this weekend at the Liberty Bowl. Memphis Athletics is encouraging fans to supply local first responders and military personnel with tickets to a Tiger game – fans can purchase tickets for only $10 and the Memphis Athletic Department will do the rest! “Seats for Service” ticket donations can be made here and are especially encouraged for this weekend’s Military Appreciation Day game.

Houston at Temple

2011. Just because it isn’t Thursday doesn’t mean the Owls can’t throw it back during their game this weekend against the Cougars. During the game, Temple will honor the 2011 football team that played under the direction of then-first-year head coach Steve Addazio. The Owls finished the 2011 season 9-4 overall and won the second bowl game in program history with a 37-15 victory over Wyoming in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. Tahir Whitehead and kicker Brandon McManus are the two players from that team who remain active in the NFL. Should be a hoot. (I’ll see myself out)

Tulsa at Tulane

Homecoming. The Green Wave welcome back alumni this weekend for their homecoming game against the Golden Hurricane Saturday. The events are endless – yoga before the game, a tailgate village, tailgate tents for every type or reunion and even a Tulane men’s basketball game against Southern University as a warm up. Just don’t miss the 3 p.m. kick! #RollWave