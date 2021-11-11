Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Underdog Pawdcasts Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 11 Preview Is the Coaching Carousel about to start spinning a bit faster? By Emily Van Buskirk and Dan Morrison Nov 11, 2021, 2:43pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 11 Preview Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dan and Emily are back to preview Week 11 in the AAC. There should be some great games and potential upsets to look out for. Plus, are any AAC coaches going to be on the move this coaching carousel? Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty 2021 Week 11 Preview: Houston Cougars @ Temple Owls Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 10 Recap, Week 11 Preview Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week 10 Review Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Week 10 Recap and Week 11 Preview FIU Director of Sports and Entertainment Pete Garcia will resign Cincinnati #5, UTSA #23 in Week 11 CFP Rankings Loading comments...
Loading comments...